Supreme Court permits registration of BS-VI light, heavy diesel public utility vehicles

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted registration of BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles which are used for essential public services and public utility services and directed the authorities not to insist on production of court orders for the registration of vehicles in this category.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:07 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted registration of BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles which are used for essential public services and public utility services and directed the authorities not to insist on production of court orders for the registration of vehicles in this category. A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai order passed the order in an interlocutory application filed in the environmentalist MC Mehta case seeking permission for registration of BS-VI diesel vehicles.

The apex court peruses the report of advocate ADN Rao, appointed as amicus curiae, who told the bench that BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services may be permitted to be registered. The top court had earlier banned the sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles with effect from April 1, 2020.

The bench also dealt with a plea seeking relaxation for the sale of BS-IV vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir on account of the curfew and internet suspension imposed in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. The bench asked the applicant to approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for seeking relief. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

