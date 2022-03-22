Worker dies after getting trapped in conveyor belt at Maha power plant
A contractual worker died after he got entangled in a conveyor belt at Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Amol Hemraj Jane, a resident of Sillewara in the district.
The 32-year-old's hands got stuck in the conveyor belt during work and within seconds he was pulled on to the belt at TP 103 Crusher House area of KTPS on Monday night, leaving him injured, the police said.
Co-workers immediately rushed Jane to a hospital in Nagpur where doctors declared him dead, they said.
Soon after the incident, other workers at KTPS stopped their work and demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and a job to his wife.
A case of accidental death was registered by the Khaparkheda police. PTI COR RSY RSY
