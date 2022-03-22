Left Menu

Worker dies after getting trapped in conveyor belt at Maha power plant

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:14 IST
Worker dies after getting trapped in conveyor belt at Maha power plant
  • Country:
  • India

A contractual worker died after he got entangled in a conveyor belt at Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Amol Hemraj Jane, a resident of Sillewara in the district.

The 32-year-old's hands got stuck in the conveyor belt during work and within seconds he was pulled on to the belt at TP 103 Crusher House area of KTPS on Monday night, leaving him injured, the police said.

Co-workers immediately rushed Jane to a hospital in Nagpur where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Soon after the incident, other workers at KTPS stopped their work and demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and a job to his wife.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Khaparkheda police. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022