Left Menu

Many accomplished leaders in G-23, ignoring them a big mistake, says Vikramaditya after resigning from Congress

Former Union Minister Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party and said there are many accomplished Congress leaders in G23 and ignoring them is a big mistake.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:16 IST
Many accomplished leaders in G-23, ignoring them a big mistake, says Vikramaditya after resigning from Congress
Vikramaditya Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party and said there are many accomplished Congress leaders in G23 and ignoring them is a big mistake. While resigning from the grand old party, he said his thought process was not aligned with the party.

"There are many accomplished Congress leaders in G23; ignoring them is a big mistake. If you don't change with time, don't keep public and youths' aspirations in mind, you'll fade away. If a group has emerged to give suggestions to high command, the party should cooperate," Vikramaditya told ANI. "My thought process with Congress wasn't aligning; be it supporting Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama attack or supporting the abrogation of Article 370 or 35A... it isn't just about J&K, it's also about national interests. Congress hasn't given any response," he added.

Vikramaditya, who joined Congress in 2018, said he had expectations that his party will take steps on aspirations of the J&K public and suggested some organizational changes but was disappointed as no progress in that direction was made in the last 2-3 years. Although he didn't see the film 'The Kashmir Files' but he said, "I was in Srinagar till 1989... It's sad that Congress is still in denial and is not accepting the repercussions of the Kashmiri genocide."

Earlier today, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the party "with immediate effect", saying the Congress was unable to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022