Man held in Latur for creating woman's fake FB profile

A man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly making a fake Facebook profile of a woman to defame her, a police official said on Tuesday.

Nanded-resident Santosh Baywad was held on March 18 under IPC and IT Act provisions for creating the victim's fake social media profile and uploading photographs and person information, he said.

