Man held in Latur for creating woman's fake FB profile

PTI | Latur | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:17 IST
A man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly making a fake Facebook profile of a woman to defame her, a police official said on Tuesday.

Nanded-resident Santosh Baywad was held on March 18 under IPC and IT Act provisions for creating the victim's fake social media profile and uploading photographs and person information, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

