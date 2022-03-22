10 judges appointed to Telangana High Court

Ten new judges were appointed to the Telangana High Court on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the appointments.

In a tweet, the department said five of those appointed were advocates while the rest were judicial officers.

According to the vacancy statement available on the Law Ministry website, the sanctioned strength of the Telangana High Court is 42, while the actual or working strength is 19 -- a shortfall of 23 judges.

Once the new judges take oath, the vacancy will come down significantly.

