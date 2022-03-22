Biden, European leaders to add more sanctions against Russia -U.S. official

U.S. President Joe Biden will join allies in applying additional sanctions against Russia and tightening existing ones during his trip to Brussels this week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. Biden leaves for Brussels on Wednesday and holds meetings with fellow leaders on Thursday.

Sullivan said Biden would work with allies on longer-term adjustments to NATO force posture during his visit.

