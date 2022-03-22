Biden, European leaders to add more sanctions against Russia -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will join allies in applying additional sanctions against Russia and tightening existing ones during his trip to Brussels this week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. Biden leaves for Brussels on Wednesday and holds meetings with fellow leaders on Thursday.
Sullivan said Biden would work with allies on longer-term adjustments to NATO force posture during his visit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
S.Korea wins exemption on U.S. licence requirement for some Russia exports
U.S. Congress nearing deal to aid Ukraine, fund government
Ratings agency Fitch suspends commercial operations in Russia
OPEC meet with U.S. shale executives at U.S. energy conference as oil prices skyrocket