16 Corps commander meets people in remote areas of J-K's Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:47 IST
16 Corps commander meets people in remote areas of J-K's Ramban
The commander of 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, on Tuesday reached out the people living in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and stressed the need for jointly reinforcing spirit of communal harmony in the region.

Taking a step forward with ongoing initiative to incorporate local population in the overall development of the region, Lt Gen Singh held a discussion with various opinion makers from all strata of society of Ramban district, a defence spokesman said.

Various public representatives, religious personalities, social workers, educationists and journalists availed the opportunity to exchange views on issues related to development in the area and jointly reinforce spirit of communal harmony, he said.

The people from the region included DDC members, market committee presidents, Sarpanchs, NGO members and educationists, who participated in the discussion and put forth their opinion during the meeting.

