U.S. has not seen China providing military equipment to Russia -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:49 IST
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence of China providing military equipment to Russia.
U.S. President Joe Biden has warned China that providing Russia with assistance would draw a reaction from the U.s. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
