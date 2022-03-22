Kremlin: no one thought Ukraine operation would take just a couple of days -Tass
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said no one had ever thought the "special military operation" in Ukraine would take just a couple of days, the Tass news agency reported.
Peskov also reiterated Moscow's assertion the campaign was going to plan.
