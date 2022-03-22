Left Menu

S.Africa's Ramaphosa says to end national state of disaster over COVID-19 soon

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:53 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the government intended to end the national state of disaster over COVID-19 soon, and would ease some restrictive regulations that have hampered the economy for two years from Wednesday.

The state of disaster, which has been in place since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, was extended last week and was due to expire on April 15, drawing criticism from businesses hard hit by the restrictions announced two years ago.

