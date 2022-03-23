Left Menu

U.S. welcomes trilateral summit between Egypt, Israel, UAE

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:18 IST
The U.S. State Department said it welcomed the trilateral summit on Tuesday between the leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, who met in Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the growing influence of Iran in the region.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley has been in close consultations with Gulf partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

