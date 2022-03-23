U.S. welcomes trilateral summit between Egypt, Israel, UAE

The U.S. State Department said it welcomed the trilateral summit on Tuesday between the leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, who met in Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the growing influence of Iran in the region.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley has been in close consultations with Gulf partners.

