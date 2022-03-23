Putin held phone call with Macron, discussed Russia-Ukraine talks - Interfax
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday and discussed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Interfax news agency said.
RIA news agency said the call had come at the request of Paris.
