If there is something specific, we will definitely look into it: J&K DGP on reopening of Kashmiri Pandit killing cases

Amid a call for the reopening of cases related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said if there is something specific, the force will definitely look into it.Asked whether cases against former terrorist commander Farooq Ahmed Dar, alias Bitta Karate, over the killing of Kashmiri Pandits will be pursued, the police chief said, All cases of terrorism and against terrorists are being pursued and will be pursued.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:28 IST
Asked whether cases against former terrorist commander Farooq Ahmed Dar, alias Bitta Karate, over the killing of Kashmiri Pandits will be pursued, the police chief said, ''All cases of terrorism and against terrorists are being pursued and will be pursued. Cases of terrorism will be not be allowed to be left out. They will be dealt with sternly.'' Asked by a journalist regarding the demand for the reopening of cases related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits , he said, ''If there is something specific, we will definitely look into it.'' The demand for the reopening of the cases has grown following the release of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir Valley in 1990s.

Advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a direction to reopen all cases pertaining to the ''massacre'' of Kashmiri Pandits and for the constitution of a special investigation team.

