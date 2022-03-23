If there is something specific, we will definitely look into it: J&K DGP on reopening of Kashmiri Pandit killing cases
Amid a call for the reopening of cases related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said if there is something specific, the force will definitely look into it.Asked whether cases against former terrorist commander Farooq Ahmed Dar, alias Bitta Karate, over the killing of Kashmiri Pandits will be pursued, the police chief said, All cases of terrorism and against terrorists are being pursued and will be pursued.
- Country:
- India
Amid a call for the reopening of cases related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said if there is ''something specific'', the force will definitely look into it.
Asked whether cases against former terrorist commander Farooq Ahmed Dar, alias Bitta Karate, over the killing of Kashmiri Pandits will be pursued, the police chief said, ''All cases of terrorism and against terrorists are being pursued and will be pursued. Cases of terrorism will be not be allowed to be left out. They will be dealt with sternly.'' Asked by a journalist regarding the demand for the reopening of cases related to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits , he said, ''If there is something specific, we will definitely look into it.'' The demand for the reopening of the cases has grown following the release of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir Valley in 1990s.
Advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a direction to reopen all cases pertaining to the ''massacre'' of Kashmiri Pandits and for the constitution of a special investigation team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP leaders KJ Alphons, Jitendra Singh say Kerala Congress statements on Kashmiri pandits' exodus are attempts to distort history
LS passes J&K Budget; war of words over exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley
The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher reacts to Kerala Congress's statement on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits
BJP-led Centre should form panel to know truth behind exodus of Kashmiri Pandits: Farooq Abdullah
Advocate appeals President Kovind to re-open Kashmiri Pandits' killings