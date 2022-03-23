U.S., Britain to continue trade dialogue in Scotland in April
Top trade officials from the United States and Britain ended two days of talks on forging deeper and more inclusive trade relations on Tuesday, and will convene again in Scotland, British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told reporters on Tuesday.
Asked if the allies could resume formal negotiations on a free trade agreement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she would not prejudge the outcome, but said such deals were "very 20th century tools" and it was important to look for creative, innovative solutions given new challenges.
