Security alert issued in Delhi after inputs from UP police of possible terror attack: Sources

A high-security alert has been issued in New Delhi after Uttar Pradesh police received inputs of possible terror attacks in the national capital, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 01:50 IST
Delhi Police (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
A high-security alert has been issued in New Delhi after Uttar Pradesh police received inputs of possible terror attacks in the national capital, said sources. According to Delhi Police Special cell officer, an anonymous email, purportedly by a terrorist organization Tehrik-e-Taliban (India cell) was received by some people who appraised UP Police about the same.

UP police forwarded the details about the said email to Delhi Police. Acting on the inputs, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted preventive searches in Sarojni Nagar market of New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, Ashok Randhawa on Tuesday said that markets will be closed due to some security threat. "Due to some security threat. Delhi police have received orders to get the markets closed and observe strict vigil,' he claimed.

However, Delhi Police denied of issuing any orders of closing the market. "We went there to conduct preventive search not to close down the market," said Delhi Police officials.

Sources say that Delhi police are trying to track the person who sent the email while also trying to verify the claim he made in the email. (ANI)

