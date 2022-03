BRIEF-U.S. Announces New 232 Tariff Agreement With UK Related to UK Steel And Aluminum Products

March 22 (Reuters) -

* U.S. SAYS IT ANNOUNCES A NEW 232 TARIFF AGREEMENT WITH UK TO ALLOW HISTORICALLY-BASED SUSTAINABLE VOLUMES OF U.K. STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRODUCTS TO ENTER U.S. MARKET WITHOUT APPLICATION OF SECTION 232 TARIFFS

* U.S. SAYS DEAL ALSO REQUIRES ANY U.K. STEEL COMPANY OWNED BY A CHINESE ENTITY MUST UNDERTAKE AN AUDIT OF THEIR FINANCIAL RECORDS TO ASSESS INFLUENCE FROM CHINA'S GOVERNMENT

