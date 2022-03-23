Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia talks tough, sometimes confrontational
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said peace talks with Russia to end the war were tough and sometimes confrontational but added "step by step we are moving forward."
In an early morning video address, Zelenskiy also said 100,000 people were living in the besieged city of Mariupol in inhuman conditions, without food, water or medicine.
