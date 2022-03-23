U.S. judge rules in favor of China's ZTE, ending probation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 06:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 06:23 IST
A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that China's ZTE Corp, a top telecommunications equipment maker, should be allowed to end its five-year probation from its 2017 guilty plea.
The ruling came on the final day of the company's probation for illegally shipping U.S. technology to Iran and North Korea.
