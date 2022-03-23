U.S. judge rules in favor of China's ZTE, ending probation
The ruling came on the final day of the company's probation for illegally shipping U.S. technology to Iran and North Korea. ZTE had been accused of violating probation over an alleged conspiracy to bring Chinese nationals to the United States to conduct research at ZTE through visa fraud.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that China's ZTE Corp, a top telecommunications equipment maker, should be allowed to end its five-year probation from its 2017 guilty plea. The ruling came on the final day of the company's probation for illegally shipping U.S. technology to Iran and North Korea.
ZTE had been accused of violating probation over an alleged conspiracy to bring Chinese nationals to the United States to conduct research at ZTE through visa fraud. While the judge said he found allegations of conspiracy to commit visa fraud to be true, he decided to not take any further action against ZTE, which had already reached the maximum probation for a felony. (Editing by Sandra Maler and Jacqueline Wong)
