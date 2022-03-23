Early return to political course by launching credible direct negotiations between Israel, Palestine on all final status issues immediate requirement: India

India said an early return to the political course by launching credible direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine on all final status issues is an immediate requirement and stressed that the absence of direct talks between the sides is not conducive to securing long-term peace.

“We call upon parties to refrain from any unilateral action that unduly alters the status-quo on the ground and undercuts the viability of the two-State solution. We need to urgently build on the recent positive developments and not slide back,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council monthly meeting on the Question of Palestine on Tuesday, he said the focus must be on addressing the urgent security and economic challenges, including the precarious financial situation of the Palestinian Authority, and charting a concrete path for discussing key political issues.

“An early return to the political course by launching credible direct negotiations on all final status issues is an immediate requirement. The absence of direct talks between the sides on these issues is not conducive to securing long-term peace,” he said.

He noted that resolution 2334 was adopted by the Council to reaffirm the international community’s firm commitment to preventing the erosion of the two-State solution. It calls upon parties to prevent all acts of violence against civilians, to refrain from provocative acts of incitement and inflammatory rhetoric and stresses that all settlement activities must cease.

India has been supporting Palestinian nation-building and capacity-building efforts under the India-Palestine developmental partnership for over three decades now. He reiterated India’s firm and unwavering commitment to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel. “There is no other alternative to a negotiated two-state solution.” He voiced deep concern about the ''upward trajectory” of the violent attacks and killing of civilians, saying India has consistently advocated against all acts of violence and urged all sides to take immediate steps for a complete cessation of violence.

Tirumurti noted that the March 1 judgement of the Supreme Court of Israel provides a temporary reprieve to the Palestinian families of Sheikh Jarrah. However, the issue of potential legal eviction of these families remains, he said.

“Tensions have remained high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood despite the Court’s decision that has ruled against an immediate eviction,” he said adding that it is unfortunate that provocative actions and statements have continued.

“Statements by community leaders and public figures should aim to reduce tensions and not incite them. We appeal for calm to be maintained and encourage all parties to exercise maximum restraint.” Tirumurti underlined that India has consistently called for direct peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine based on the internationally agreed framework, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for Statehood and Israel’s legitimate security concerns. The UN and the international community, in particular the Middle East Quartet, must prioritise the revival of these negotiations, he said.

