PM Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial Hall today

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on Wednesday at 6 pm via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 09:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on Wednesday at 6 pm via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the event.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the gallery which is to be inaugurated depicts the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle of India, provides a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947. "The Gallery displays the contribution of the Revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule. This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the Revolutionaries," stated the PMO in an official release.

The revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of the Indian National Army, the contribution of Naval Mutiny will also be showcased at the gallery. (ANI)

