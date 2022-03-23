Left Menu

S.Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in had discussed the nomination with conservative President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who assumes his role in May for a five-year term, the presidential office said. Rhee takes the helm with the central bank widely expected to continue its aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes to curb consumer inflation, which is currently running near a decade high.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 09:30 IST
S.Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief

South Korea has nominated Rhee Chang-yong, a veteran technocrat at the International Monetary Fund, as its new central bank chief, the country's presidential office said on Wednesday. Outgoing President Moon Jae-in had discussed the nomination with conservative President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who assumes his role in May for a five-year term, the presidential office said.

Rhee takes the helm with the central bank widely expected to continue its aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes to curb consumer inflation, which is currently running near a decade high. He succeeds succeed Governor Lee Ju-yeol, whose term ends March 31.

While his nomination does not require parliamentary approval, Rhee will be subject to questions from lawmakers who will ask him about his economic expertise and ethical standards. Members of the National Assembly often grill those tapped as top officials in parliamentary hearings. Such inquiries in the past have focused on a wide range of personal matters ranging from the nominee's property transaction records, tax history and military service among family members.

The Bank of Korea, which has raised interest rates three times since August, has signalled subsequent more aggressive hikes might be faster as inflationary pressures build amid rising import costs and ongoing supply chain hiccups. Rhee is currently the director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF, overseeing its lending operations and surveillance work across Asia Pacific.

Before joining the IMF in 2014, Rhee served as chief economist at the ADB, and worked closely with finance ministry officials while serving as Sherpa for the country's G-20 Presidential Committee when South Korea hosted the group's summit in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022