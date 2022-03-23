Left Menu

ASEAN envoy says understands criticism over his visit to Myanmar generals

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 23-03-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 10:17 IST
ASEAN envoy says understands criticism over his visit to Myanmar generals
A special Southeast Asian envoy said on Wednesday he understood criticism of his visit to Myanmar for being seen to legitimise its ruling junta, but saw the trip as a positive step towards enforcing a peace process it committed to.

Prak Sokhonn, envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), told reporters in Cambodia he had urged the military to show restraint in its operations and also sought the release of prisoners including Australian economist Sean Turnell.

He said the Myanmar issue was complicated and will take time to resolve and that could not be done during one ASEAN chairmanship.

