Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss last date of linking PAN with Aadhaar

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment notion notice in Lok Sabha on Wednesday to discuss the last date of March 31, 2022, fixed by the Centre for linking PAN with Aadhaar card.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:19 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment notion notice in Lok Sabha on Wednesday to discuss the last date of March 31, 2022, fixed by the Centre for linking PAN with Aadhaar card. Recently, in a written answer to Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said that the due date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and the biometric identification number Aadhaar is the end of March after which a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 will levy.

He had said that under the Finance Act, 2021, a new section has been inserted in the Income-tax Act to complete the process of PAN-Aadhaar linking. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

