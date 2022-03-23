Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

A businessman, who had complained to Nashik police against 14 people and accused them of cheating, now wants to drop the name of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot from the case, a police official said on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint of businessman Sushil Patil (33), the Gangapur police in Nashik had last week registered an FIR against 14 people, including the chief minister's son.

On Monday, the Gangapur police recorded Patil's supplementary statement, wherein he claimed that he took Vaibhav Gehlot's name due to a misunderstanding caused by Sachin Valera, a Gujarat-based Congress worker and the prime accused in the case, the official said.

After recording Patil's statement, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday transferred the investigation into the case to the Economic Offences Wing.

A police official said Patil told them that Valera used to take Vaibhav Gehlot's name due to which Patil named him in the complaint. But, now he does not have any complaint against Vaibhav Gehlot, the official said.

Earlier, after a Nashik court's directions, the police had registered the FIR against 14 people under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 468 (forgery for cheating). According to the complainant, the accused had offered him the role of a non-active partner in their company with a promise of high returns and allegedly duped him of Rs 6.8 crore. In the supplementary statement, Patil told the police that he had never met Vaibhav Gehlot and did not give or send any money directly to the latter, the official said.

