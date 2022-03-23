Local ceasefire agreed for Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 23-03-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 12:31 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine said agreement had been reached on a local ceasefire to evacuate civilians trapped by fighting.
Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app that the ceasefire would come into force at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT).
