UK inflation jumps again, hits new 30-year high of 6.2%
British inflation rose to a new 30-year high of 6.2% last month, at the very top end of expectations among analysts, official data showed on Wednesday.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 5.9%.
