Left Menu

China's ZTE says probation ends after clash with Washington

ZTE Corp said Wednesday a US judge has allowed a probation period to end after the telecom equipment maker was nearly destroyed in a clash with Washington over its dealings with Iran and North Korea.In 2018, then-President Donald Trump barred ZTEs access to American components amid rising tension with Beijing over technology and security.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:00 IST
China's ZTE says probation ends after clash with Washington
ZTE Corp Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

ZTE Corp said Wednesday a US judge has allowed a probation period to end after the telecom equipment maker was nearly destroyed in a clash with Washington over its dealings with Iran and North Korea.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump barred ZTE's access to American components amid rising tension with Beijing over technology and security. The company had pleaded guilty the previous year to shipping equipment to Iran and North Korea in violation of US rules and agreed to pay a $1.2 billion fine.

ZTE agreed to pay an additional $1 billion, replace its executives and be scrutinized by US-appointed monitors to regain access to US technology. The company sells smartphones and network equipment that use American processor chips and other technology.

The company, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, said its probation ended as planned Tuesday after a federal judge in Texas declined to take further action.

ZTE promised in a statement to make compliance with laws and regulations "the cornerstone of its strategic development".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022