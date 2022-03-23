Left Menu

Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum, says attempt to hush up 'mass murder' will be resisted

PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:12 IST
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum, says attempt to hush up 'mass murder' will be resisted
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Front (LF) on Wednesday took out a rally in Rampurhat town of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, demanding justice for those killed in violence in the area the day before.

LF chairman Biman Bose, who led the rally along with CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim, said any attempt to hush up the ''mass murder'' would be resisted.

Bose slammed the police for ''not doing anything'' to rescue the villagers.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site of the incident, Salim alleged that illegal sand mining mafia played a role in the attacks.

He demanded stern punishment for the perpetrators.

''We want strictest punishment for those involved in the barbaric attack,'' he said.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday.

The incident is suspected to be the fallout of ruling TMC panchayat official’s murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022