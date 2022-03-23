PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary. They were hanged in 1931 by the British for their role in revolutionary activities for the countrys freedom. All three of them were in their early 20s when they were executed and have since then become icons of freedom struggle.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary. Their passion to lay down their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen, Modi tweeted. They were hanged in 1931 by the British for their role in revolutionary activities for the country's freedom. All three of them were in their early 20s when they were executed and have since then become icons of freedom struggle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Rajguru
- Bhagat Singh
- Sukhdev
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Budget FY23 has taken steps to maintain economic growth momentum, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Indian economy is picking pace after pandemic; reflecting fundamentals and reforms of our govt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
We worship our country as motherland and development of women will lead to upliftment of society, says PM Narendra Modi, addressing via video link seminar in Gujarat on women saints.
More women than men represent Panchayati Raj system in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi asks elected village representatives to hold grand anniversary celebrations of primary schools to ensure children are encouraged to study.