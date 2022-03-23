PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary. Their passion to lay down their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen, Modi tweeted. They were hanged in 1931 by the British for their role in revolutionary activities for the country's freedom. All three of them were in their early 20s when they were executed and have since then become icons of freedom struggle.

