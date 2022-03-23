Chinese foreign minister to visit India on Friday, source says
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will fly to New Delhi on Friday to meet his Indian counterpart and other senior officials, an Indian government source said on Wednesday, in the highest such visit by a Chinese official since deadly border disputes flared between the countries in 2020.
It was not immediately clear whether he would meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the source, declining to be named ahead of an official announcement by India's foreign ministry. The ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
