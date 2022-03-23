Left Menu

Death of workers in Telangana fire accident is tragedy beyond words: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday said that the death of workers in a fire accident in Secunderabad is a tragedy beyond words as he offered prayers for the bereaved families.Eleven migrant workers were charred to death in the major fire accident at a scrap godown in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.The deceased workers, all hailing from Bihar, were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown at Bhoiguda, Secunderabad when the incident happened.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday said that the death of workers in a fire accident in Secunderabad is a tragedy beyond words as he offered prayers for the bereaved families.

Eleven migrant workers were charred to death in the major fire accident at a scrap godown in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased workers, all hailing from Bihar, were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown at Bhoiguda, Secunderabad when the incident happened.

''The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured,'' the president tweeted.

