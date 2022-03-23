Karnataka: Vendors outfit against denial of permission to set up stalls around temples

The Udupi District Street Vendors and Traders Association has urged the district administration to allow Muslim street vendors to carry out business during Hindu festivals and annual temple fairs.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, district secretary Mohammed Arif on Tuesday said banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival stating that Muslim vendors should not be allowed entry.

Similar banners were also displayed in Padubidri temple festival.

The annual temple festivals in the coastal region of the state are usually held in April-May.

All Hindu and Muslim vendors were doing business like brothers so far, Arif said, adding that Muslim street vendors used to do business in festivals of all temples.

“We request the temple administration committees to allow us to do business like before,” he said.

