Left Menu

Four children die after consuming 'poisonous' toffees in UP’s Kushinagar, CM orders inquiry

Four children, including three siblings died after allegedly consuming poisonous toffees in Kasya area of Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said. R Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences on the incident and ordered a probe into the matter and directed officials to provide assistance to the grieving families.R The deceased children were identified as three siblings Manjana 5, Sweety 3 and Samar 2.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:29 IST
Four children die after consuming 'poisonous' toffees in UP’s Kushinagar, CM orders inquiry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four children, including three siblings died after allegedly consuming poisonous toffees in Kasya area of Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said. \R Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences on the incident and ordered a probe into the matter and directed officials to provide assistance to the grieving families.\R The deceased children were identified as three siblings Manjana (5), Sweety (3) and Samar (2). Five-year-old Arun who lived nearby is the fourth deceased, they said.

According to villagers, Mukhia Devi, a resident of Dilipnagar village, discovered a plastic bag containing five toffees and some coins, while sweeping her house in the morning, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kushinagar, Varun Kumar Pandey said.

Devi offered the toffees to her three grandchildren and another child from the neighbourhood, ADM Pandey said.\R The children went unconscious after consuming the alleged poisonous toffees and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the ADM said. \R The remaining lone toffee has been preserved for forensic examination and a probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022