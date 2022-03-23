Left Menu

4 killed, 1 injured in a group clash in Odisha's Ganjam

At least four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and another injured in a group clash over alleged passing of comments in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place at Pitala under Hinjili police station limits about 30-km from here on Tuesday night.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:46 IST
4 killed, 1 injured in a group clash in Odisha's Ganjam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and another injured in a group clash over alleged passing of comments in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Pitala under Hinjili police station limits about 30-km from here on Tuesday night. The seriously injured person was rushed to MKCG Medical College Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pandav Swain, Raja Swain, Chandan Swain and Sambhu Swain, police said.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said that prima facie the incident might have taken place over passing of comment to the rival group. Abhimanyu Das, inspector in charge, Hinjili police station, said the two groups had previous enmity in the village but the sudden provocation was due to the passing of comment.

Though tension prevailed in the village after the incident, the situation was now under control, he said.

Local people said the four brothers were allegedly attacked by a group of people from Ramachandrapur area while they were about to shut their fast-food shop at Pitala Chaak.

The assailants reportedly attacked the Swain brothers with iron roads and lathis leaving them critically injured, the SP said.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and rescued the injured lying in a critical condition. They were immediately rushed to Berhampur hospital where treating physicians declared them brought dead.

Local people said that the brothers allegedly passed some objectionable comments on two youths while they were extending help to a couple who met with an accident at around 10 pm on Tuesday night.

Ganjam District collector V K Kulange described the incident as ''sad'' and assured the local people that all the culprits will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022