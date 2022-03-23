Russian government approves reappointment of Andrei Kostin as head of VTB, bank says
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:54 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian government has approved a directive to reappoint Andrei Kostin as president and board chairman of Russia's second-largest state lender VTB, the bank said on Wednesday.
The directive to extend Kostin's term for the next five years has been sent to VTB's Supervisory Council, the bank said.
