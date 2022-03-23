Italy's Draghi calls on China not to support Russia
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:03 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged China on Wednesday not to support Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and to join efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.
Speaking to the Italian parliament, Draghi also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear to be interested in agreeing a ceasefire that could allow negotiations to end the conflict to succeed.
