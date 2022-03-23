Ukraine's central bank asks SWIFT to disconnect Russia's central bank
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:06 IST
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian central bank asked the SWIFT network on Wednesday to switch the Russian central bank off from its financial messaging system.
"We hope for your support and assistance in order to save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians and protect the sovereignty of our country," Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a statement.
