Hyderabad fire: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Hyderabad and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Eleven migrant workers were charred to death in a major fire accident at a scrap godown in Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased workers, all hailing from Bihar, were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown at Bhoiguda when the incident happened, fire and police officials said.

''Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,'' Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying by his office.

''An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased,'' he said.

