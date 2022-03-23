Birbhum violence: NCW asks WB police chief to intervene, take stringent action

The National Commission of Women has asked the West Bengal police chief to intervene and take stringent action in the Birbhum violence case in which eight people, including women and children, were charred to death following the killing of a TMC leader. The NCW also asked the DGP to inform it within 24 hours about the action taken in the matter.

In a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya, the NCW expressed concern over the incident and said it has taken serious note of the "lapse" on the part of the authorities to take adequate safety measures for the women in those areas.

Eight people, including two children, were killed in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were gutted in a fire at Rampurhat in Birbhum, police said.

The incident took place hours after the killing of a TMC panchayat leader on Monday. The BJP alleged that the houses were set ablaze by the "goons'' affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress as an act of revenge. ''The National Commission for Women is deeply disturbed by the brutality meted out to people including women reported from the state of West Bengal. Keeping in view that women and children are most vulnerable in such crisis times it becomes extremely pivotal that safety and security of women is ensured,'' the commission said.

The commission said considering the gravity of the matter the state's Director General of Police is required to personally intervene in the matter and take stringent action against the culprits and arrest them immediately.

"The action taken in the matter must be intimated to the Commission within 24 hours," the NCW said.

