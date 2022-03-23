Meghalaya High Court drops contempt case as MLA tenders apology

The Meghalaya High Court has dropped the contempt case filed against Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA Adelbert Nongrum after he tendered an apology for his statements against the court in 2015.

Along with Nongrum, five Hynniewtrep Youth Council leaders - Anthony Kharbuli, Robertjune Kharjahrin, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, Nickson Dohling, and Issac Basaiawmoit - were also named in the case.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh on Tuesday said that since the first respondent (Nongrum) has filed an affidavit and the previous order noticed that the other respondent had also filed their affidavits, no further action may be taken on the matter.

''The respondents are reminded that while it is open to every citizen to indulge in constructive criticism of any system or institution, scurrilous criticism lowers the dignity of the institution and undermines the authority that such institution may otherwise exercise,'' it said.

''The bail bonds pertaining to the first respondent will stand discharged. Crl. OP (C) No. 1 of 2015 and MC [Crl. OP (C)] No. 3 of 2015 are dropped,'' the bench stated.

Meanwhile, hailing the court order Nongrum said, ''I am happy with the closure of the case after 7 years. I am thankful to the Meghalaya High Court for accepting my apology. I have full faith in the Constitution of India and its institutions." Nongrum in 2015 when he was the chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), had made a public statement saying that he ''dares court to hold him in contempt.''

