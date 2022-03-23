SIU to probe into corruption at Limpopo Health Department

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to begin an investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at the Limpopo Department of Health.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation giving the corruption busting unit the authority to do so.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said although the investigation would zero-in on procurement of health waste management services in the province, it would not be limited to that scope.

"Furthermore, the SIU will probe payments which were made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation or circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury," he said.

According to Kganyago, officials at the department will also come under the microscope.

"The…investigation will also cover any unlawful, improper or irregular conduct by employees, officials or agents of the department; or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated. The SIU will refer evidence of pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during the investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action," he said.

Kganyago explained that the investigation will cover a period of a decade at the department.

"The proclamation covers offences which took place between 1 January 2010 and 18 March 2022, the date of publication of this Proclamation, or which took place prior to 1 January 2010.

"It also covers any offences after the proclamation date that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated under authority of Proclamation R55 of 2022," he said.

The spokesperson warned that where wrongdoing is found, the SIU will institute legal action against those found to have transgressed the law.

"The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration," Kganyago said.

