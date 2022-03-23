Car crash kills 3 of family in Bulandshahr

A man and his two sons were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Sikandrabad Police Station area when Shakir, a resident of Sikandrabad was returning from Meerut with his sons Sanib and Uzair.

Their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, the police said.

Police officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

