Car crash kills 3 of family in Bulandshahr
PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A man and his two sons were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Sikandrabad Police Station area when Shakir, a resident of Sikandrabad was returning from Meerut with his sons Sanib and Uzair.
Their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, the police said.
Police officials reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
