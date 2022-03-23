Poland considers expelling 45 Russian diplomats, official says

Poland's special services asked the foreign ministry on Wednesday to expel 45 Russian diplomats, some of whom were alleged to be working for the secret services under the cover of diplomatic work, spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said.

A government spokesman said the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the foreign ministry and decisions on further steps would be announced after the meeting.

