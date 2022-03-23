UP woman who fought polls on Cong ticket records statement in gang-rape case

A woman, who unsuccessfully contested the recent Uttar Pradesh polls as a Congress candidate, recorded her statement before a magistrate here in connection with a gang-rape case, police said on Wednesday.

Civil Lines police station SHO Bijendra Singh Rawat said that they had registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) on March 15 on the directive of the Senior Superintendent of Police.

The woman's statement was recorded Tuesday evening against four people including her husband, the police said.

In her complaint, she has alleged that she was thrashed and threatened by the accused after they confined her to her house on March 10. She allegedly also suffered a miscarriage due to the attack, she said in her complaint. Her husband has denied the allegation and said she filed the case due to a family dispute, the police said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, they said.