Left Menu

UP woman who fought polls on Cong ticket records statement in gang-rape case

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:40 IST
UP woman who fought polls on Cong ticket records statement in gang-rape case
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, who unsuccessfully contested the recent Uttar Pradesh polls as a Congress candidate, recorded her statement before a magistrate here in connection with a gang-rape case, police said on Wednesday.

Civil Lines police station SHO Bijendra Singh Rawat said that they had registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) on March 15 on the directive of the Senior Superintendent of Police.

The woman's statement was recorded Tuesday evening against four people including her husband, the police said.

In her complaint, she has alleged that she was thrashed and threatened by the accused after they confined her to her house on March 10. She allegedly also suffered a miscarriage due to the attack, she said in her complaint. Her husband has denied the allegation and said she filed the case due to a family dispute, the police said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, they said.

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022