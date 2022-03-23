Ukraine president asks Japan to step up sanctions pressure on Russia
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Japan on Wednesday to increase sanctions pressure on Russia by introducing a trade embargo on Russian goods.
Addressing the parliament in Tokyo via video link, Zelenskiy thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian countries in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and introducing sanctions.
