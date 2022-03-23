Left Menu

Dutch court rejects suit of Nigerian widows against Shell

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:57 IST
Dutch court rejects suit of Nigerian widows against Shell
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected a suit against Shell brought by four widows of activists who were executed by the Nigerian government in 1995 after they protested against the oil's company's exploitation of the Niger Delta.

The court said there was not enough evidence to support the widows' claim that Shell had been involved in bribing witnesses related to the case.

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022