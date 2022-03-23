Left Menu

Assam-Meghalaya agree for permanent settlement of border dispute in 6 areas: Govt to Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:29 IST
Assam-Meghalaya agree for permanent settlement of border dispute in 6 areas: Govt to Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Assam and Meghalaya have agreed for permanent settlement of their inter-state boundary dispute in six of the 12 areas of difference, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said discussions have been going on at various levels between the governments of Assam and Meghalaya to arrive at an amicable solution to the border issue.

''As a result of these discussions, the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya have agreed for permanent settlement of the inter-state boundary in respect of six areas of difference out of total 12 areas of difference between the states of Assam and Meghalaya,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said the approach of the central government has consistently been that inter-state boundary issues can be resolved only with the cooperation of the state governments concerned and that the central government acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the boundary issue in the spirit of mutual co-operation and understanding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

