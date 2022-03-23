Consequences of any Russia-NATO clash would be 'hard to repair' - Kremlin
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Wednesday said any possible contact between the Russian military and NATO forces could have grave consequences, after Poland last week said peacekeepers should be sent to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Poland's idea was reckless and extremely dangerous.
"Any possible confrontation between our troops and NATO forces could have clear consequences that would be hard to repair," Peskov told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs
Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine in phishing, Google says
Japan unveils new sanctions on Russians, bans refinery equipment exports
S Korea bans transactions with Russian Central Bank
Korea Exchange announces suspension of Russian ETF trading