Somalia state-run radio says "two armed terrorists" stopped from entering army base near airport

Somalia's state-run radio, quoting a police spokesperson, said on Wednesday "two armed terrorists" tried to force their way into an army base near the international airport but security forces stopped them.

"Two armed terrorists attempted to force their way into the Army base near #Mogadishu's Adan Abdulle International Airport, on Wednesday but the vigilant security forces stopped them," Radio Mogadishu said on its Twitter account, quoting police spokesperson Abdifitah Adan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)